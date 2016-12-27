Raptors’ Terrence Ross leaves game vs. Blazers with wrist injury

Toronto Raptors swingman Terrence Ross was forced out of his team’s game with the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night with a sore left wrist.

It’s not sure when exactly Ross injured himself, but he exited the contest midway through the fourth quarter.

Ross left the game finishing with four points and four steals, including an electrifying takeaway and 360 dunk just before the Raptors announced the injury.

The 25-year-old reportedly hurt his wrist on the highlight-reel play.