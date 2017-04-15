Raptors turn in disappointingly familiar Game 1 performance

The Toronto Raptors‘ first-game monkey is a real thing. In the franchise’s 11 previous playoff series they’ve only won the first game of a series once.

This current iteration of the Raptors has hosted the first game of a series four times and heading into Saturday evening’s opener against the Milwaukee Bucks they were 0-4.

Make that 0-5.

This time a year ago the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers came to Air Canada Centre, took note of the noise in the building, crowds lining up to get into Jurassic Park, the a cappella version of O Canada and spanked the Raptors with ease.

A long, torturous series followed. It remains to be seen how the Raptors react this time around to having their lunch (well, early supper given the 5:30 p.m. tip) fed to them by the youthful Bucks 97-83.

Game 2 goes Tuesday and the Raptors are already in a must-win situation. Old habits die hard.

The silver linings were limited. DeMar DeRozan? Looked lost in the second half when his team needed him most, his recently displayed willingness to move the ball to facilitate for others not evident. He scored 27 but managed just one assist. His first goal was making it to the rim. It looked familiar, although he did get to the line 14 times, making 13.

Kyle Lowry? No one has struggled more in series openers than him and he was true to that disappointing form. He has to get better and fast. The Raptors can’t win with him being – what? – the fourth-best point guard in the game?

Free Association Hosted by Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis, Free Association takes fans inside the NBA with news, analysis and interviews.

The supporting cast? Well other than Serge Ibaka, the best Raptor on the floor with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, they were non-existent. DeMarre Carroll, Patrick Patterson, P.J. Tucker – those expected to make shots if and when the big guns move it, finished a combined 2-for-8 from three. Cory Joseph, Lowry’s backup, added just three points, meaning Bucks rookie point guard Malcolm Brogdon’s 16 points more than doubled Toronto's point guard duo.

The monkey got fed early.

Regardless of how on form the Raptors came into the playoffs – on an 11-3 roll – or how healthy they were, or that they had 208 playoff starts in their starting lineup to 28 for the sixth-seeded Bucks, going down 10 in the early moments of the second quarter was not ideal.

But there they were, with Bucks superstar, all-limbs octopus, Giannis Antetokounmpo covering the court with about four strides, finishing a layup a blink-of-an-eye after Tucker’s three-ball bounced off the rim.

Raps down 10, building nervous. You could almost see the monkey growing minute by minute.

But surely these Raptors have experience on their side, good and bad. And free from the weight of history – a march to the Eastern Conference finals will do that for a team – Toronto briefly was able to claw back.

DeRozan, who says he spent all summer – including his stint with the U.S. Olympic team – plotting on how to translate his regular-season success into comparable post-season efficiency, briefly found his rhythm, slicing to the rim like it was a Tuesday night in March. Ibaka proved a capable alternate.

A 29-16 second quarter followed and the Raptors went into the half leading by five, buoyed by their 10-point reversal.

The ACC crowd seemed to be enjoying itself.

But Toronto couldn’t make it stand up. Prosperity? The Raptors treat prosperity like they don’t pay for their data plans – they just don’t value it. All apps open at all times.

Coming to the game the Raptors' primary goal against Antetokounmpo was to limit his transition baskets. Dwane Casey said the seven-foot point guard wasn’t a "bad dream" in transition, he was a nightmare.

Well just after the half he got free for two quick buckets on the run off Raptors misses. Then Tony Snell hit a three and in a heartbeat, the Raptors' seven-point lead was gone. The Bucks never exactly pulled away – they were up five after three quarters and 10 midway through the fourth, but the Raptors couldn’t score.

Normally the guts of the fourth quarter would be Lowry’s time, but the Raptors point guard was playing just his fifth game since missing 21 (wrist) and the added pace of the playoffs seemed too much for him.

Or that can be the explanation this time. Lowry’s personal record in the first game of playoffs series is abysmal. His foul totals climb along with his turnovers and his offensive efficiency plummets.

With 3:33 left the Raptors were trailing by 14 and Lowry had chipped in just four points on 11 shots, to go along with four fouls, although he had just one turnover.

But Milwaukee's big gun delivered, as Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points on 18 shots, grabbing eight rebounds. The most telling moment came in the final moments of the game: DeRozan swooped in for a layup, Antetokounmpo swatted the ball in the fifth row and got a technical foul for letting everyone know it.

It’s not bragging if you can do it.

If it wasn’t a blowout it was something close to it. It was at the very least dispiriting as the Raptors shot just 36 per cent from the floor and made just five threes on 27 shots. Their 11 turnovers led to 19 points for Milwaukee which shot 44 per cent, and 39.1 per cent from three.

The Raptors came in different guises over the course of the regular season. For the first two months of the season – a stretch of 33 games – Toronto posted an offensive rating of 113.5 which was good for second in the NBA and just a hair behind the 113.6 Golden State had to lead the league.

During that stretch they were defensively just OK – their 104.9/100 possessions was 15th in the NBA – and on the whole they were off to a pretty promising start at 21-9.

Then there was the middle third. Patterson got hurt. DeRozan got hurt. The Raptors went 11-14 and slid to 19th in defensive rating (107.9); cratered offensively (107.6, 15th) and seemed rudderless.

The trade deadline changed all of that. With Ibaka and Tucker in the fold – and despite Lowry being out for 21 games – Toronto found itself defensively. They put together an 18-7 record and a defensive rating of 102.3 – fourth in the NBA.

There was lots of cause for optimism in those numbers. What would the Raptors look like if they could approximate the offensive juggernaut from the season’s first 33 games while maintaining the defensive discipline the shown since their makeover?

Where is the sky and what limit would it represent?

Casey wisely distanced himself from that line of thinking before the game.

“A lot of factors, a lot of variables that go into that, that affect that,” he said. “Also there are factors and variables that help that. You’d love to but you can’t. We’ve had success at a high level early in the season (on) offence. Now I think we’re playing decent defence. You wish you could put both teams together, or have the guys offensively together for a longer period of time.

“This is the NBA and things change.”

Some things change. But with regard to the Raptors and their Game 1 jinx?

Some things remain very much the same.