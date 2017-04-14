Raptors’ Ujiri jokes that rare late start could lift team to Game 1 win

Masai Ujiri talked about the intensity of the NBA playoffs and why he thinks the Raptors can get a win in Game 1 on home court.

TORONTO – After years of being cursed by the NBA post-season scheduling gods, the Toronto Raptors finally have been given a favourable start time.

The Raptors host Milwaukee in Game 1 of the opening round at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, prompting team president Masai Ujiri to quip that might finally mean a victory.

"Well, we have changed it from a 6 a.m. game to a 5:30 p.m. game so…," Ujiri said laughing. "Oops I might get fined for that one."

The Raptors have never won a Game 1 of an opening-round series. They also haven’t opened the playoffs in the evening since way back in 2002.

Toronto was slotted into the 12:30 p.m. matinee game in five straight playoff appearances before this year.

"I'm just more excited that we don't have the noon game," Kyle Lowry said. "That's more exciting than everything."

More from Sportsnet
Dwane Casey confident Raptors can end Game 1 jinx vs. Bucks
Emily Sadler
Eastern Conference NBA playoff series previews & predictions
Dave Zarum