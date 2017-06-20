Raptors’ Ujiri ready for anything regardless where Lowry domino falls

TORONTO – Masai Ujiri prides himself on being an astute judge of character, as he should be.

Reading the gap between what people say and what people do and making a decision based on which is the most reliable information is a job requirement.

So, as the need to decide what direction his team should take as the draft approaches Thursday night and free agency kicks off July 1 Ujiri’s radar is on high.

And as it regards Kyle Lowry, his soon-to-be free agent point guard, Ujiri remains confident that there is a fit between the three-time all-star and the team where he’s enjoyed the best five seasons of his career, even if getting there might have a rough patch or two.

Such is life with Lowry.

“Well, he’s been a part of our organization and he says he wants to come back,” Ujiri said on Tuesday as he met with the media.

In theory it was to chat about the draft, but he ended up having to hold fort on the prospects of Lowry returning in wake of a Toronto Star report Monday citing sources that as of mid-May Lowry was telling people there was a “less-than-zero” chance that he was returning to the Toronto Raptors, even for the full max, or five years and $205 million.

Lowry later tweeted a response, calling the report: ‘BS’ – “Don’t believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn’t come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn’t come from me.”

That’s believable. Lowry’s many things, but no one’s ever said he’s not smart. Quite the opposite. And Lowry telling anyone in his inner circle or otherwise that he’s not coming back to Toronto even if they offer him $50 million more than any other NBA team can? No one doesn’t like money that much.

Regardless of the source, the affair gave the Raptors their own moment centre stage as the NBA’s off-season melodrama unfolds as if on cue and was a more compelling topic than who they might choose with the 23rd pick in the first round Thursday night.

Ujiri did his part to calm the waters.

“Listen I know there is speculation … we all have ups and downs,” said Ujiri, referring to Lowry’s tendency to wear his emotions his sleeves on occasion. “There are times when he has been down and there are times when we are down. It happens to every team, every player. People go through it. This is rumour season and everyone is going to make a big deal out of everything. I know what Kyle has told me. Kyle has been here working out and he actually just left [the Raptors practice facility]. I know what he has been telling me and I can only believe what he tells me, not the famous sources.

“We will see how that goes.”

Ujiri has been down this road before, albeit in slightly different circumstances. He was the assistant general manager in Toronto when then president Bryan Colangelo was left hanging when Chris Bosh was heading into free agency and ultimately decided to depart for the South Beach LeBrons, the Raptors getting nothing in significance in return for their franchise player.

And Ujiri was calling the shots in Denver when it became clear that Carmelo Anthony wanted out and presided over a months-long auction that ended with the Nuggets getting a solid haul from the New York Knicks allowing them to remain competitive for several seasons, post-Anthony.

Ujiri’s adamant that it’s his job to know what his players’ true intentions are and make decisions accordingly. His job demands he not be taken by surprise or caught unprepared.

And for a guy who wants out regardless of how much the Raptors might want to pay him, Lowry is behaving otherwise. He’s been at BioSteel Centre regularly over the past few weeks as his kids finish school and before he heads out for the summer. He flew to San Francisco to meet with DeMar DeRozan and head coach Dwane Casey and take in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Just last week he shepherded a group of eight teammates still in Toronto to a Pilates class.

None of which means Lowry’s returning for sure, but Ujiri isn’t putting on a brave face when says he’s confident he can bring Lowry and the club’s other key free agents back.

“Any direction we are going, I think we are prepared, that’s what I should say,” he said. “We are very well prepared after studying it for a couple of months after the season has been over.

“I think we’re excited about [keeping all] our free agents and if it goes the other way, we are excited, too. We have to prepare for all of that.”

Lowry is the fulcrum for it and Ujiri, having already been through free agency once with Lowry, knows what to expect.

Where DeRozan has always been a company man, comfortable with professing his loyalty to the only team he’s ever played for – his five-year, $139-million deal was agreed on in about 20 minutes – Lowry is a different case.

He’s been traded twice and almost traded – by the Raptors – a third time. He’s had coaches that he’s thrived while playing for get fired and lost a starting job due to injury. Blind faith is not his thing.

Three summers ago Ujiri was patient as Lowry tested the marketplace, confident the Raptors could make the best offer and provide the best opportunity.

It’s hard to believe things would be significantly different this time around as Lowry, 31, seeks to cash in on what will almost certainly be his last, best chance to ink a lucrative long-term deal.

Ujiri and Lowry have met multiple times since the season ended with Lowry unable to play in Games 3 and 4 because of a badly sprained left ankle.

Safe to say that like any other pair of successful business partners, they understand what each is looking for in order to move forward with their relationship.

No one with the Raptors is going to be affronted if Lowry takes meetings in free agency, trying to drum up a market. In some ways it could work in their favour if Lowry ventures out into the league.

If there’s a lot of competition for his services and he’s able to get appealing offers – four years at $30 million with the right organization he likes? The Raptors can remain confident knowing they can top any offer out there if they choose.

The alternative could work out even better, with Lowry shopping himself around only to find that most organizations might conclude that three years with a lightly guaranteed fourth year is the right deal for him, given his age, injury history and penchant for struggling in the playoffs, with the total value topping out around the $60-80-million range.

In that case the Raptors can beat the market comfortably, come off looking like the good guys and get the best of both worlds: Their best player back at a price and term they are comfortable paying and less than they might have been expected to pay, the market having done their hard negotiating for them.

This is Ujiri’s job, figuring out how all the dominoes line up at this time of year, two days from the draft and a week from free agency.

Like a guy who has been studying for the test well in advance, he doesn’t seem worried about the first one being tipped over.