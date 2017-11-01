Raptors’ Valanciunas, Ibaka to play against Nuggets

Toronto Raptors big men Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka will play on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Valanciunas sprained his ankle in the Raptors’ second game of the season and hasn’t played since.

Ibaka was battling knee swelling. He is currently averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 54 per cent shooting in 2017-18.

Toronto is in Denver for Wednesday’s 9 p.m. ET tipoff.