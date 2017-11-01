Raptors’ Valanciunas, Ibaka to play against Nuggets

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) walks up court after he was called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs. (Eric Gay/AP)

Toronto Raptors big men Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka will play on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Valanciunas sprained his ankle in the Raptors’ second game of the season and hasn’t played since.

Toronto Raptors on Sportsnet NOW
Live stream 41 Toronto Raptors games, over 100 other marquee NBA matchups, plus select playoffs and NBA Finals games.
LEARN MORE

Ibaka was battling knee swelling. He is currently averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 54 per cent shooting in 2017-18.

Toronto is in Denver for Wednesday’s 9 p.m. ET tipoff.

More from Sportsnet
Free Association: Who should be in the Raptors' 10-man rotation?
Free Association
Tim and Sid: Is there a clearer picture of who Raptors are after 4-2 start?
Alessandro Lobalsamo