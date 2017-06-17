Report: 76ers move closer to acquiring No. 1 pick from Celtics

The Boston Celtics are moving closer to a trade that could send the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The Sixers currently own the No. 3 overall pick but are reportedly interested in moving up with the intention of selecting Markelle Fultz, who’s considered the consensus top pick.

The 19-year-old University of Washington point guard is working out with the 76ers on Saturday, the team announced, which could pave the way for a deal, says Wojnarowski.