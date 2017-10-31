Report: 76ers will not pick up Jahlil Okafor’s fourth-year option

The Philadelphia 76ers will not pick up centre Jahlil Okafor‘s fourth-year option for next season, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey is reporting.

Okafor was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft. He will be paid $6.3 million if Philadelphia does pick up his option. He’ll be a free agent otherwise. The deadline to do so is Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old put up strong numbers in his rookie season (17.5 points per game in 53 games played), but battled off-the-court issues and injuries. In his sophomore season, Okafor saw his productivity drop as he continued to battle injuries. He’s only played one game so far this season.