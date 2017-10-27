Report: Alibaba co-founder to buy 49 per cent stake in Nets

Joseph Tsai, the co-founder and executive vice chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, has reached an agreement to purchase a 49 per cent stake in the Brooklyn Nets, with an option to acquire a majority stake in four years, according to an ESPN report.

The purchase price is said to be based off a team evaluation of $2.3 billion.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has owned an 80 per cent stake in the team since 2010, and will reportedly remain in charge of personnel decisions until Tsai triggers his option for majority control in four years.

Prokhorov told Russian media in April that he was looking to sell part of his control of the Nets.

More to come.