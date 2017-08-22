Report: Cavaliers and Celtics nearing trade involving Irving, Thomas

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are engaged in active trade discussions involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the teams are nearing a deal and the package may also involve the Celtics’ Jae Crowder and one or more draft picks.

Irving has made it clear he wants to be moved out of Cleveland, and landing Thomas would significantly soften the Cavaliers’ blow.

The Duke product was drafted first overall by the Cavs in 2011 and has spent his entire six-year career in Ohio. He has made four all-star teams during that time and helped lead the team to an NBA Championship in 2015-16.

Thomas is coming off back-to-back all-star campaigns, averaging a career-best 28.9 points per game this past season. He is also one of the NBA’s most potent fourth-quarter scorers. The 28-year-old is due to hit free agency after 2017-18.

The Celtics and Cavaliers open their seasons against one another on Oct. 17 at Quicken Loans Arena.