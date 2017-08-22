Report: Cavaliers and Celtics nearing trade involving Irving, Thomas

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Irving has made it clear he wants to be moved out of Cleveland, and landing Thomas would significantly soften the Cavaliers’ blow.
The Duke product was drafted first overall by the Cavs in 2011 and has spent his entire six-year career in Ohio. He has made four all-star teams during that time and helped lead the team to an NBA Championship in 2015-16.
Thomas is coming off back-to-back all-star campaigns, averaging a career-best 28.9 points per game this past season. He is also one of the NBA’s most potent fourth-quarter scorers. The 28-year-old is due to hit free agency after 2017-18.
The Celtics and Cavaliers open their seasons against one another on Oct. 17 at Quicken Loans Arena.