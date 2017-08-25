Report: Cavaliers, Celtics trade in jeopardy due to Thomas’ hip

The blockbuster deal between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas could be null and void.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers are still evaluating Thomas’ hip injury and weighing their options with the trade.

Wojnarowski was told that Thomas’ medical clearance is “a very sensitive situation.”

A team can void a trade if a player does not pass the physical, which is possible with Thomas.

The all-star point guard suffered the injury during the 2017 NBA playoffs, which could keep Thomas out of action for the next few months.