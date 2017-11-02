Report: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson to miss a month with calf injury

Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson will miss a month with a calf injury, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Thompson suffered the injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers and was seen using crutches leaving the arena. He is averaging 4.4 points and 6.1 rebounds through Cleveland’s first eight games of 2017-18.

The reigning Eastern Conference-champion Cavaliers are off to a surprisingly poor start, posting a 3-5 record to this point. The Cavs have lost their past four games.