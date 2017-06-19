Report: Cavaliers trying to assemble trade to acquire Jimmy Butler

Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) looks to pass past Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to assemble a multi-team trade so that they can acquire Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune added that the Phoenix Suns are a “possibility” as the third team involved in a deal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team that also has interest in Butler, with assets to offer Chicago.

Butler averaged 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists this past season with the Bulls.

