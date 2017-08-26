Report: Cavaliers want more for Irving after Thomas physical

The Cleveland Cavaliers are upping their asking price for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving was to be shipped to the Boston Celtics for a package centred around Isaiah Thomas, but the point guard’s hip injury has put the deal on hold for now.

Wojnarowski says that Thomas has had his physical, and that Cleveland is seeking more in return for Irving, the No. 1 pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.

Forward Jae Crowder, centre Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick were part of the original package being sent to the Cavaliers.