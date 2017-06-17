Report: Celtics, 76ers agree on trade for first overall pick

Tim and Sid discuss a, "Breaking Rumour" that the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are discussing a trade for the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will complete a trade on Monday that will send the first overall pick to Philadelphia, according to a report from NBA.com’s David Aldridge.

The 76ers are expected to draft Markelle Fultz, a point guard from the University of Washington. Fultz worked out with the team on Saturday.

More to come.