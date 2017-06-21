Report: Clippers gauging trade interest in centre DeAndre Jordan

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Phoenix Suns are one of the clubs the Clippers have contacted in this exploratory phase, according to Haynes, and a deal involving Tyson Chandler and No. 4 pick in the draft was discussed.
Jordan averaged 12.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in 2016-17. The 28-year-old is set to make roughly $22.6 million this upcoming season and has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign.
This might end up being a busy off-season for the Clippers. Blake Griffin could opt out of the final year of his deal and become a free agent while earlier this month, a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein suggested if Chris Paul opts out of his deal he would consider joining the San Antonio Spurs.