Report: Clippers gauging trade interest in centre DeAndre Jordan

NBA trade rumours are swirling furiously ahead of Thursday’s draft and Los Angeles Clippers centre DeAndre Jordan is the latest name to pop up.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes is reporting the Clippers “have spoken to a few teams regarding the nine-year veteran.”

The Phoenix Suns are one of the clubs the Clippers have contacted in this exploratory phase, according to Haynes, and a deal involving Tyson Chandler and No. 4 pick in the draft was discussed.

Jordan averaged 12.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in 2016-17. The 28-year-old is set to make roughly $22.6 million this upcoming season and has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign.

This might end up being a busy off-season for the Clippers. Blake Griffin could opt out of the final year of his deal and become a free agent while earlier this month, a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein suggested if Chris Paul opts out of his deal he would consider joining the San Antonio Spurs.