Report: Durant opts out of contract, plans to re-sign with Warriors

In order to keep the Golden State Warriors’ core in tact, Kevin Durant has decided to opt out of his current two-year deal with intentions to still sign with the defending NBA champions this off-season, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

With Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala both also hitting the free-agent market this summer, Durant is opting out of the player option in his contact that would pay him around $28 million for next season.

Durant plans to sign a new deal that would pay him less than the max he can sign as a 10-year veteran, as it would help Warriors management to retain all of their key pieces.

This comes as no surprise after Durant announced before the 2017 NBA Finals that he’s willing to take a pay cut.

The eight-time all-star won his first championship and Finals MVP less than 12 months after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors.