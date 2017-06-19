Report: Durant opts out of contract, plans to re-sign with Warriors

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In order to keep the Golden State Warriors’ core in tact, Kevin Durant has decided to opt out of his current two-year deal with intentions to still sign with the defending NBA champions this off-season, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.
With Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala both also hitting the free-agent market this summer, Durant is opting out of the player option in his contact that would pay him around $28 million for next season.
Durant plans to sign a new deal that would pay him less than the max he can sign as a 10-year veteran, as it would help Warriors management to retain all of their key pieces.