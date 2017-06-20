Report: Hawks agree to trade Dwight Howard to Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade centre Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

Howard will be heading to the Hornets along with the 31st-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft in exchange for centre Miles Plumlee, SG/SF Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Howard, a native of Atlanta, signed a three-year, $70.5-million contract with the Hawks in July 2016 following his three-year stint with the Houston Rockets.

The 31-year-old happened to be asking fans on Twitter their thoughts on the various trade reports from around the league as the news broke of his own trade.

Ok Twitter Fans ,, give me your thoughts , trades or otherwise & Remember 2B-Nice pic.twitter.com/Nl6lQFVvBN — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 21, 2017

In 2016-17, Howard averaged 13.5 points per game–his lowest total since his rookie season–plus 12.7 rebounds per game and a career low 1.2 blocks per game in 74 regular-season contests.

Belinelli and Plumlee averaged 24 and 13.4 minutes per game, respectively, in supporting roles with Charlotte this past season.