Report: Jimmy Butler tells Cavaliers he wants to stay in Chicago

With Jimmy Butler‘s name circling in trade rumours, he’s reportedly decided to make it clear to the Cleveland Cavaliers that he wants to continue playing for the Chicago Bulls, according to David Aldridge.

Earlier Tuesday, reports also came out saying that Butler was in favour of a trade to Cleveland, a team that’s made it to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

In between the contrasting reports about the three-time all-star, the Bulls have also been notified that veteran Dwyane Wade has decided to opt into the final year of his contract to stay in his hometown of Chicago.

Butler and Wade were able to guide the Bulls back to the playoffs last season, after finishing with a 41-41 record.

The Celtics have also been rumoured to be in talks with the Bulls for a potential trade involving Butler.