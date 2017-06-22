Report: Kings to trade No. 10 pick to Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings will trade the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the No. 15 and No. 20 selections, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings selected Gonzaga’s Zach Collins with the 10th pick, but he is expected to move to the Blazers.

More to come…

