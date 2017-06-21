Report: Knicks taking calls for Kristaps Porzingis, want top-four pick

It appears as if the New York Knicks are, in fact, shopping Kristaps Porzingis.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are taking calls for Porzingis and are aiming to acquire a top-four pick in this year’s draft. They would then use the pick to select Kansas product Josh Jackson.

Porzingis, selected fourth overall by the Knicks in 2015, averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks per game this past season.