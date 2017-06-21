Report: Kyle Lowry among big names Rockets plan to pursue

Could a return to Houston be in the cards for Kyle Lowry? It’s a possibility, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein, who reports that the Rockets plan to pursue the free agent point guard, along with other big names this off-season.

Lowry, 31, spent three-and-a-half seasons in Houston before a 2012 trade sent him to the Toronto Raptors. The Philadelphia native developed into a star for the Raptors, guiding the club to four straight playoff appearances.

The Rockets, led by star shooting guard James Harden, finished 55-27 this past regular season before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Stein reports that in order to create financial flexibility, Houston has made power forward Ryan Anderson and guards Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley available in trade talks.