Report: Lakers trade Russell, Mozgov to Nets for Lopez, pick

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded guard D’Angelo Russell and centre Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for centre Brook Lopez and the 27th-overall pick in this Thursday’s NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical is reporting.

Russell, the second-overall pick in the 2015 draft, averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 assists per game on 40.5 per cent shooting in 63 games played this season.

Mozgov is leaving the Lakers just a season after he signed a four-year, $64-million contract with the club last summer. He averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 51.5 per cent shooting this season, but was shut down for the final 15 games of the year despite being healthy to make way for some of Los Angeles’ younger players.

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers made this move to shed salary and make room for a possible pursuit of Paul George and LeBron James in the summer of 2018.

Lopez’s contract is set to expire at the end of this coming season, giving the Lakers over $22.5 million more cap space coming off the books next off-season. The 29-year-old had spent his entire nine-season career with the Nets organization (the first four in New Jersey). An all-star in 2013, Lopez averaged 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game on 47.4 per cent shooting last season.