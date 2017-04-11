LeBron James to sit out against Raptors in season finale

The Toronto Raptors conclude their regular season Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they won’t see LeBron James in that game.

The Cavaliers superstar will sit out the season finale.

This should come as little surprise as James, along with Kyrie Irving, sat out Monday’s game against the Miami Heat.

This move, however, could figure to have implications on Eastern Conference seeding: A Cleveland loss vs. the Raptors would secure first place for the Boston Celtics, while a Cavaliers win, combined with a Celtics loss Wednesday to the Milwaukee Bucks, would give the No. 1 seed in the East to the Cavaliers.

From a Raptors perspective, this is of great interest as -- assuming they make it past the first round of the playoffs -- it's likely Toronto would have to face the No. 2 seed (either Cleveland or Boston) in the second round.