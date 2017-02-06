Report: LeBron pushing Cavs to acquire Anthony, even if Love is involved

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be back in the Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, LeBron James is pushing the Cavaliers to trade for Carmelo Anthony, even if Kevin Love is involved in a potential deal.

Cavaliers management is reportedly not interested in trading Love, but the New York Knicks are hoping to deal Anthony before the trade deadline on Feb. 23 and are interested in the Cavs forward.

Any deal involving Anthony would require him to waive his no-trade clause.

The 32-year-old has averaged 22.9 points, 2.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.