Report: MSG’s security chief fired in wake of Oakley incident

Just when you thought the fallout from the Charles Oakley Madison Square Garden incident couldn’t get any uglier.

It now appears New York Knicks owner James Dolan has fired MSG security chief Frank Benedetto, according to Murray Weiss of DNA Info.

On Wednesday Oakley was arrested after shoving three MSG security guards after being asked to leave the arena. The incident was caught om camera and broadcasted on American national television.

When asked to confirm the dismissal, MSG released the following statement:

“We don't comment on employees that have left the company,” company spokesman Barry Watkins told DNA Info.

Players around the NBA and Knicks fans have sided with Oakley on the incident, while Dolan and the Knicks organization have taken a hard-line stance that the former New York player was decidedly in the wrong.