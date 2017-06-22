Report: Nuggets acquire Lyles, No. 24 pick from Jazz for No. 13 pick

Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles (George Frey/AP)

The Denver Nuggets have acquired forward Trey Lyles and the No. 24 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft from the Utah Jazz in exchange for the No. 13 selection, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting.

Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell was selected with the No. 13 pick.

