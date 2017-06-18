Report: Paul George plans to leave Pacers after 2017-18

Paul George has informed the Indiana Pacers of his intention to part ways with the team via free-agency after the 2017-18 season, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. George’s preferred destination will reportedly be the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he could sign a deal worth as much as $130 million over four years.

Per Wojnarowski, George wanted to give the Pacers the chance to plan appropriately for the future, and thus cleared up any confusion by informing them that he doesn’t intend to be a part of that future. The Palmdale, California native will remain in Indiana for the 2017-18 season, as he recently said, after which he’ll look to return to his home state.

Fresh off a first-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers and a seven-game opening-round flop one year prior, the Pacers’ lack of consistent success on the big stage influenced George’s desire to set his sights on other clubs, according to Wojnarowski’s sources.

George averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Pacers last season. The 27-year-old has suited up for seven campaigns in Pacers colours since being drafted by the club 10th overall back in 2010.