Report: Raptors agree to deal with UNC’s Kennedy Meeks

The Raptors selected OG Anunoby with their first-round pick at the NBA draft. (Courtesy: NBA TV)

The University of North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Meeks, who stands six-foot-10 and has 981 career points, 674 rebounds and 107 blocks with the Tar Heels, went undrafted this year.

