Report: Suns finalizing deal to trade Eric Bledsoe to Bucks

The Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal that will send guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Phoenix will reportedly acquire centre Greg Monroe and a first-round pick from the Bucks in return.

Bledsoe only appeared in three games for the Suns this season due to disciplinary reasons. The 27-year-old Bledsoe was sent home from practice on Oct. 23, just one day after Suns coach Earl Watson was fired. Bledsoe was fined $10,000 for a tweet saying “I don’t want to be here” a day earlier.

Bledsoe has averaged better than 20 points per game in each of the past two seasons.

