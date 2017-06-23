Report: Warriors sign undrafted Canadian forward Chris Boucher

Shortly after paying a whopping $3.5 million to the Chicago Bulls for the draft rights to Oregon forward Jordan Bell Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors grabbed one of his teammates.

Chris Boucher, a 24-year-old forward who played two years at Oregon, has signed a two-way deal with the Warriors, according to Shams Charania.

One of three prominent Canadians on the Oregon squad this past season along with Dillon Brooks (drafted 45th overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies) and Dylan Ennis, Boucher was an integral part of his team’s recent successes. That said, he missed the run to the Final Four in March after injuring his knee in the Pac-12 tournament.

Boucher was born in St. Lucia and grew up in Montreal, where he was discovered as a basketball talent at 19 years old. He spent two years of NCAA eligibility at New Mexico Junior College and Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., in 2013–14 and 2014–15 before joining the Ducks in Oregon.