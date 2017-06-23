Reports: Blake Griffin, Chris Paul opt out of deals with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been notified that both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin have decided to opt out of the final year of their contracts, according to multiple reports.

Griffin, a five time all-star, will be opting out of the fifth-year of an extension he signed with the Clippers in 2012. It would have payed him around $21 million for the 2017-18 season.

Paul, a nine-time all-star, has also decided to opt out of the fifth-year of his current deal with the Los Angeles-based team. It would have payed him around $24 million.

Both Paul and Griffin will have a lot of franchises trying to sign them this summer, as both all-stars will have a chance to leave a team that has yet to make it to a Western Conference Final.

Paul, 32, has reportedly received a lot of interest from the Spurs, while there have also been reports about the Celtics looking to go after Griffin, 28, this off-season. Both all-stars are also on the Rockets’ radar.