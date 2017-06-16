Reports: Celtics, Sixers working on trade involving No. 1 pick

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are working on a trade that involves the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Marc Stein and Zach Lowe initially reported the story.

The package will reportedly include the Celtics’ No. 1 pick and the Sixers’ No. 3 selection, according to Stein and Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.

https://twitter.com/ESPNSteinLine/status/875822047355576320

Should Markelle Fultz’s medical come through without any issues, the trade will then be completed.

The Celtics were expected to take Fultz with the first-overall pick if they held onto it.