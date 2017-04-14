Why Russell Westbrook is a no-brainer for NBA MVP

If the 2016-17 NBA season is going to be remembered for anything, it’ll be for what has likely been the closest MVP race in league history.

Four legitimate candidates have emerged as the dust settles on the regular season: James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. But as tight as this race has been, there should only be one winner and that’s Westbrook.

You likely already know the main arguments for Westbrook: he’s only the second player in league history to average a triple-double, he broke Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double mark — recording an amazing 42, his team went 33-9 in those games — and he won a scoring title to boot.

So, given that criteria, you’d think it’s a no-brainer that Westbrook should win the MVP, right? It’s not that simple. There have been compelling cases made for the other three candidates, but they’re all wrong.

Here’s why:

LeBron James

James is considered to be the best player in the world, yet there are still three guys ahead of him for MVP this season, including Westbrook. What gives?

While LeBron did have another amazing season -- statistically one of his best ever -- there are a few factors working against him.

For one, he was unable to lead his Cleveland Cavaliers to a No. 1 seed they should’ve taken with ease, regardless of how much they actually desire having home-court advantage. Secondly, while his numbers are definitely eye-popping, they aren’t historic like some of the other candidates.

Specifically compared to Westbrook, there’s an argument to be made that because of the inferior competition in the East, James has a bit of an unfair advantage. When playing against Eastern Conference teams this season, Westbrook didn’t score as much (30.1 points per game compared to 32.4 against the West), but he did drop more dimes (11.0 over 10.0), rebound better (11.6 to 10.1) and shoot a better percentage from the field (43.8 per cent over 41.7 per cent). James, on the other hand, saw his numbers drop in the major statistics when playing against the West. Which is all to say that, had the Thunder been playing in the East, it’s possible Westbrook could’ve put up an even more insane line than the 31.6/10.7/10.4 we saw this season.

Injuries played a factor in the Cavs finishing second in the East and it won’t really affect their chances of advancing. But in contrast, after losing Durant, the Thunder managed to secure a sixth-seed in the ultra-competitive West on almost Westbrook alone. The team’s 47 wins would be good for fifth in the East if they were playing there, and considering they played .600 ball against the rival conference this season there’s a good chance OKC would be a top-four team in the that conference – one that’s essentially right there with James’ Cavaliers, by record.

It’s really no comparison between Westbrook and James. The former has the King beat in all aspects of the MVP race this season, best player on the planet or not.

Kawhi Leonard

The best-two way player in the game (yes, better than LeBron), Leonard has a lot going for him. He led the San Antonio Spurs to a 61-win season without any other all-stars, is the most efficient candidate and has signature moments leading the Spurs to wins against both Westbrook and Harden.

Leonard also best fits the historical criteria for MVP. While the Spurs finished second to the Golden State Warriors, Leonard supplants Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant because they cancel each other out, making Leonard the cleaner candidate. The problem is, while history is on his side, it’s also on Westbrook’s side.

There’s a tendency to boil sports down to just numbers and plays, but what really attracts us to athletic competition is the narrative behind it all, and there was no more compelling story this season than Westbrook’s pursuit of the Big O’s triple-double record.

Conventional logic dictates Leonard might be a stronger candidate than Westbrook, but he isn’t because what the Spurs star accomplished this season didn’t capture the imagination of an entire league the way Westbrook did, even though he isn’t a very efficient player and his team had a much less success this season.

James Harden

The main reason this MVP race has been so compelling has been Mike D’Antoni’s genius move in giving Harden the keys to the spaceship and letting him run the point.

Harden’s Houston Rockets finished third in the West with 55 wins and, thanks to Harden and his league-best 11.2 assists per game, they’re considered a legitimate challenger to the Dubs and Spurs in the high-stakes battle to reach the finals, unlike Westbrook's Thunder.

The Rockets boast a sixth man of the year candidate in Lou Williams and a most-improved player potential in Eric Gordon, with notable names such as Clint Capela, Ryan Anderson, Trevor Ariza and Nene Hilario. The Thunder have two players in their starting lineup -- Andre Roberson and Domantas Sabonis -- who average less than seven points per game.

In other words, it’s a small miracle that Westbrook has been able to carry this conventionally bad Thunder team to the playoffs at all, let alone to a No. 6 seed. If you remove him from this lineup, Oklahoma would be a lottery team. Take Harden off the Rockets, Houston still competes for a playoff spot.

However, Harden has plenty of analytics on his side to help support his cause. He’s the league leader in win shares (15.0), offensive win shares (11.5) and points produced per game (56.2), a feat that made him the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points and 25 points from assists per game, while also putting up much better efficiency numbers than Westbrook this season.

Free Association Hosted by Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis, Free Association takes fans inside the NBA with news, analysis and interviews.

Many will cite these analytically minded numbers as the definitive reason Harden should take MVP over Westbrook. There’s a big flaw with this argument, though, because Westbrook also has fancy stats on his side.

Westbrook is the league leader in PER (30.6), box plus/minus (15.5), offensive box plus/minus 10.9, VORP (12.4), usage percentage (41.7) and assist percentage (57.3). He also has a plus-21.7 net rating in clutch situations (a five-point game with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and subsequent overtimes), while Harden has a minus-3.0.

Is that enough nerd talk for you? Did you even know any of these statistics existed? It’s likely you didn’t, and that’s another feather in Westbrook’s cap. At the end of the day, only small groups of people really care about points produced per game, win shares or true-shooting percentage. What people are interested in is historic accomplishment.

Re-iterating an earlier point, the narrative is at the heart of sports and there really was no better storyline this season than Westbrook. You can use as many metrics as you want to try to justify otherwise, but that would just delay accepting what you already know to be true.

Russell Westbrook is the MVP. It’s just so obvious.