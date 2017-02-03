Spurs’ Popovich speaks about importance of Black History Month

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is one of the most well-spoken people in sports, often expressing passionate opinions about political issues—especially with regards to President Donald Trump’s controversial actions.

During a media availability on Thursday evening, Popovich was asked about Black History Month and what it means to him.

“It’s a celebration of some of the good things that have happened, and a reminder that there’s a lot more work to do,” the head coach stated.

His response was honest, insightful and demonstrates why we must all continue the conversation.

You can listen to his response here:

Or, read the full speech, transcribed by ESPN: