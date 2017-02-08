Steph Curry says Donald Trump is an ‘asset’ without ‘et’

Stephen Curry is known much more for his three-pointers than his political opinions, but he made his feelings crystal clear when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Mercury News, the Golden State Warriors star had a clever response when asked about Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank calling Trump “a real asset for the country.”

“I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’”.

Curry said he was surprised by Plank’s comment, but was told by the CEO that the praise was stated strictly from a business standpoint.

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue," said Curry, one of the company's biggest athlete endorsers. "Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know. That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

“It’s a fine line but it’s about how we’re operating,” Curry said, “how inclusive we are, what we stand for. He’s the President. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It’s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.”

Curry signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour back in 2013, and extended the sponsorship deal in 2015 to keep him with the brand through the 2024 NBA season.