Steph Curry says he wouldn’t go to the White House if invited

Politics and sports have been clashing more these days. The latest involves Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors potential visit to the White House.

The two-time MVP said he wouldn’t go to the White House if he was invited.

“Somebody asked me about it a couple months ago, a hypothetical, if a championship were to happen: ‘What would I do?’” Curry told the San Jose Mercury News. “I think I answered that I wouldn’t go. I still feel like that today.”

Members of the newly crowned Warriors have been vocal about President Donald Trump in the past. Head coach Steve Kerr called him a “blowhard” last month.

Veteran wingman Andre Iguodala told USA Today the Warriors will go along with whatever Curry decides.

“We’re going to do what our leader does,” he said.

So, would Iguodala visit Trump?

“Hell nah,” he said.

The Warriors went to Washington to meet then-president Barack Obama after they won the NBA title in 2015.

Earlier in the year, six New England Patriots didn’t make the trip to meet the 45th president. (Quarterback Tom Brady was among the no-shows because of personal obligations.)

Championship team or individuals have been visiting the White House since 1985.