Suns guard Brandon Knight has knee surgery

Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, a month after he sustained the season-ending injury in a charity game in Florida.

Knight averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 54 games last season, his sixth in the NBA and third with the Suns. He has averaged 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 382 career games with Detroit, Milwaukee and the Suns.

More from Sportsnet
Suns' Brandon Knight expected to miss 2017-18 season with torn ACL
Associated Press
Suns' 2nd-round pick Davon Reed undergoes surgery
Associated Press