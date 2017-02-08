Suns rookie Dragan Bender has ankle surgery

Bender is expected to return to "full basketball activity" in four to six weeks. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Phoenix Suns rookie forward Dragan Bender had an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday to remove a bone spur in his right ankle.

The team said Bender is expected to return to "full basketball activity" in four to six weeks.

The fourth overall pick last summer, the 19-year-old Croatian player is averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 12.7 minutes in 38 games.

More from Sportsnet
Davis, Holliday combine for 64 to lead Pelicans past Suns
Associated Press
Bucks rout Suns to snap five-game losing streak
Associated Press