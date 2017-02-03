Takeaways: Struggling Raptors up against the ropes

The Toronto Raptors have now lost eight of their last 10 and five straight on the road. This loss cemented the fact that Dwane Casey and his staff will not be coaching in the NBA all-star game and the way his team has played of late you wonder if Casey would prefer the extra time to find solutions rather than have fun with all-stars.

The Raptors fall to fourth in the East and need to now be worried about the third-place Washington Wizards who have won 16 straight home games and are the hottest team in the East.

Here are some takeaways from the Raptors’ second loss to the Orlando Magic in the last week.

Patrick Patterson hurt again

Patrick Patterson was knocked out of the game after playing just seven minutes with a left knee contusion. The only meaningful stat Patterson registered was one block. Due to Patterson’s early injury, and with DeMarre Carroll struggling, Toronto had two starters who failed to score a point.

VanVleet ahead of Joseph

The silver lining of the game was Fred VanVleet, who scored 15 points with three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. The rookie was the first point guard off the bench playing over Cory Joseph. Joseph didn’t get in the game until the fourth quarter. His defensive struggles have been a topic of conversation. Casey decided to switch things up and got an unexpected offensive boost from the Wichita State product.

VanVleet has deservedly gained Casey’s trust, playing over both Joseph and 2015 first-round pick Delon Wright, who was a DNP-CD. Whether this was a one-game decision or a change in the depth chart, it’s worth keeping an eye out.

Rotating rotation

The injuries and lack of contributions from the regulars forced Casey and Co. to play some bizarre lineups.

During one fourth-quarter stretch the Raptors had Kyle Lowry, VanVleet, Joseph, Norman Powell and Lucas Nogueira on the floor together. Nobody would have foreseen or endorsed that five-man combo at the beginning of the season.

DeMar DeRozan is on the trip with the team, but won't be playing on Sunday versus Brooklyn because his ankle is still tender. With a three-hour flight from Orlando to New York and a noon start time on Super Bowl Sunday expect Casey to utilize the depth on his roster to revitalize a team that looks warn down and flat.

Ibaka makes an impression

There were many scouts in attendance to take a look at Serge Ibaka who is believed to be available before the trade deadline. The team that needs him the most might be the team he just beat. Ibaka continued his strong play against Toronto scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds and three blocks. The Raptors were so bad protecting the rim and in so much need of floor spacing that every positive Ibaka play highlighted how and why he’d be a fit in Toronto.

Third-quarter woes

Toronto started the third quarter shooting 1-for-13 and scoring five points in the first nine minutes. They scored 12 points total in the quarter, the lowest scoring quarter of the season.

They had multiple chances to take the lead back in the fourth quarter but the game was emotionally lost in the third. The team came out of the locker room lethargic and when things went bad the body language was terrible.

They valiantly tried to claw back getting defensive stops but never could get over the hump. Toronto shot 39.1 per cent from the field with Lowry getting 20 points on 5-of-20 shooting. It was a frustrating night where both Lowry and Casey picking up late technicals for arguing.

Post-game, Lowry declined to speak to the media. The team is up against the ropes and the all-star break can’t come soon enough.