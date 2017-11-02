Thompson, Durant lead Warriors past injury-riddled Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 24 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a lethargic first half to beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 112-92 on Thursday night.

Steph Curry added 21 points for Golden State in its first meeting against the Spurs since sweeping the Western Conference finals en route to the NBA title.

The Spurs played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, as they did in the conference finals. Unlike those blowout victories, Golden State struggled to close out San Antonio.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 10 rebounds, continuing his resurgent season. Kyle Anderson added 16 points in place of Leonard, whose return from an injured right quadriceps is still undetermined.

The Warriors took their first lead two minutes into the third quarter at 60-57 on Durant’s 3-pointer.

Aldridge and Pau Gasol took and made the Spurs’ first two 3-pointers. The Spurs made four of their first six 3-pointers in running to a 22-12 lead. San Antonio led 31-12 lead after Golden State went scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes midway through the opening period.

Golden State slowly cut into the lead behind its defence. After shooting 48 per cent in the first quarter, the Spurs were held to 33 per cent in the second quarter. San Antonio was 1 for 5 on 3-pointers and 7 for 21 overall in the second quarter.

The Spurs finished 7 for 24 on 3-pointers, failing to make a 3 in the second half after draining six in the opening quarter.

Zaza Pachulia, making his first appearance in San Antonio since Leonard was lost after landing on the centre’s foot in Game 1, was heavily booed throughout the game.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected with 4:47 remaining in the game after complaining that travelling was not called on Patrick McCaw minutes after Aldridge was assessed a travelling violation.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State has made at least 10 3-pointers in each of its games this season. The Warriors were 14 for 28 on 3s against the Spurs. … Thompson has a 3-pointer in 63 straight games, the league’s longest active streak. … Durant has scored at least 20 points in all but one of the team’s nine games this season. … The Warriors shot 96 for 166 in their previous two games. … JaVale McGee played in his 500th career game. … Golden State closes out a three-game trip in Denver.

Spurs: Leonard and Parker have played a combined three quarters against the Warriors in the last five games, including the post-season. … Parker missed the entire conference finals with a ruptured quadriceps tendon and Leonard aggravated an ankle injury in the third quarter of the opening game. … Mills made his 600th career 3-pointer, 551 of which have come with the Spurs. … San Antonio is 62-19 at home against Golden State.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Denver on Saturday night trying to end a two-game skid against the Nuggets.

Spurs: Host Charlotte on Friday night in the second of a six-game homestand.