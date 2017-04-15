Toronto Raptors, Maple Leafs fans share Maple Leaf Square

Life is a collection of moments, strung together. Some memorable, some forgettable. As Jurassic Park was transitioned to Maple Leaf Square before my eyes I saw both.

The current sporting moment in Canada’s largest city is finite, where the intersection of excellence and expectation is happening. The intersection of Bremner Boulevard and York Street in Toronto is where their shared communion of playoff hope and misery takes place.

So, I decided to embark on the Raptors’ first playoff game not from the press box or court side but outside where the fans get in free of charge but their loyalty is paid with hoarse voices and tired legs. The hope: to learn how the fans of the franchise grandfathered into the party and the fans of the franchise younger than your grandfather would coexist.

When the first fans lined up it started as a grey, cold, dreary day in southern Ontario. The weather adequately depicted the fortunes of the city’s sports franchises. But it didn’t represent the mood. By the time the barricades parted like the red Raptors sea, two by two Raptors and Leafs fans alike entered into Jurassic Park, and the sun was out in full effect as to make sure neither fan base’s party would be rained on.

It was a sports version of a pride parade where flags waved high. It was an MLSE version of Caribana, where everyone didn’t need to be encouraged to “jump up, jump up.” There was lots of room on the bandwagon floats of both teams. As the night got darker the shade of blue became more prominent but many Raptors fans stuck around for the nightcap.

“I’m here for the hockey. We were at the Jays game and it was so fun we don’t want to go home. But I’ve really gotten into the basketball” Meredith Jones told me, flanked by her two kids.

Jays fans trickled over in droves after their Saturday matinee with the Orioles was over. The ones that could fit squeezed into the square although the vast majority opted for Real Sports Bar and Grill just inside the closed off playground for sports fans. It was one in and one out like a nightclub in the restaurant. Wherever you looked, the electronic store-looking restaurant had screens strategically placed on the hockey and NBA action plus some booths had the TFC soccer game dialled up.

The Raptors have basically made the Ford Fan Zone their own “We The North” commercial over the last couple springs. The overhead shots of ballistic fans are as recognizable as any of their actual players.

The Leafs fans actually started the square frenzy (although it has been awhile) and had the square all to themselves for their re-entry to the playoffs earlier in the week.

Unlike our friends in other world class cities like Boston, Chicago and New York; it has been a long time since multiple teams have been trending up in unison in “The Six”.

Just up the 401 and across the border, Detroit fans in “Hockeytown” took the post-season for granted because they made it so even though their winning was a distraction of all they've lost.

The entire sporting community in the big smoke has had a “Why can't we have nice things?” outlook on pro sports. All teams seemed to flounder from pathetic to mediocre all of the time. Until in recent years Alex Anthopoulos and Masai Ujiri made trade deadline magic, Brendan Shannahan drafted and hired well and Tim Bezbatchenko had the imagination to land impact designated imports. Now every fan base believes they’ll be next to hoist a banner.

The most frequent debate topic in the square: Who is closer to winnning a championship?

Is it the baby Leafs with a proven coach and budding star power? Or the Raptors who have paid their dues with four straight playoff berths. Fans on both sides, wearing both uniforms vigorously argued on their franchise's behalf.

“We have two all-stars. We were in the Eastern Conference finals last year and we are better and the Cavs are worse!” screamed Alvin Tanner.

“Man, nobody takes the East serious. The NBA is a one-team league. In hockey, any team can win. The Leafs are ahead of schedule. They weren’t supposed to make the playoffs yet and their rookies are already dominant. Our management has won before. Our franchise has won before. It is only a matter of time,” said Luis Fernandes.

Wilson Treeman stepped in to return serve “The Maple Laughs aren’t even the best team in Canada. How are you going to tell me they are going to be the best team in the league? I’m tired of the Leafs' propaganda.”

Matthew Carter weighed in with the mic drop. “Go build another bench for all your old heroes. The Maple Leafs celebrate their history because they are history. The Raps are today’s team.”

The answer is probably neither.

TFC, whose fan presence was absent as they played on the road against rival Columbus, was a penalty shootout away from a parade a year ago.

But the theatre of it was great. As if they were pleading their case in the sports version of People’s Court, their perspective was differing as their passion was the same.

The bickering between brothers sharing a dwelling was the outlier not the norm. Overwhelmingly, the kids shared their toys.

Raptors fans offering to take photos for a group of Leafs fans. Leafs fans cheering on Raptors fans engaged in a dance battle to Migos, a musical act that is not often played in these parts on hockey nights. Blue Jays fans showing up fashionably late to the party after a walk-off win.

Not totally surprising, as there is a lot of crossover among these sports fans. There was an abundance of Leafs jerseys with Raptors hats and vice versa. The truth is these fans are more alike than they are different.

Seeing Leafs fans jumping up and down with three fingers in the air as P.J. Tucker sunk a three was pretty cool. Especially since at the very same time their Maple Leafs were taking the ice at Verizon Center.

There were Maple Leafs fans who showed up at 7 p.m. expecting their game would be on and their fans would be spotlighted, unbeknownst to them that Toronto’s basketball team was batting leadoff.

The Round 1 dates from here on out are staggered. Each fan base will be the king of the castle unless the teams advance. I’m cheering for the potential of both teams playing on the same date on the road and not only having to share the square but sharing the screen, as a split screen is the contingency plan for MLSE in that case.

Darius Barnes dawned a Raptors hockey jersey claiming, “this signifies both teams. I got a win today and I need two more.”

When pushed on his preference he didn’t even let me finish. “Nope. I’m Switzerland man. You can’t get me to choose. If one loses and the other wins I’m sad still.” Like a mother who is only as happy as their least-happy child, the burden of constant heartbreak on this generation's fans are real.

Some fans decide to keep it neutral and wear Canada jerseys, not realizing I suppose that the Maple Leafs, despite their logo, are not Canada’s sole hockey team and four other Canadian teams are still playing hockey. I didn’t do a head count but as the night wore on hockey jersey became more prominent.

When James van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal for the Leafs in the fourth quarter of the Raptors game, smartphone alerts lit up as did faces. It was an anxious crowd desperate for something to cheer for. Many began to stream the Leafs game on their phone keeping an eye on both and doing bootleg commentary for those around them. A small splattering of fans started chanting “Change the channel!” alluding to the fact the 10-point Raptors game was out of reach and it was time to flip to the country's public broadcaster to showcase the quest for the Canada’s most coveted trophy.

The loudest cheer of the night was half euphoric and half sarcastic when the Leafs game was put on. It was followed shortly by the loudest collective audible expletives when Alex Ovechkin equalled the score.

Those who remained for Kasperi Kapanen's double-overtime winner likely had no qualms over any missed appointments.

I saw, nails being bitten, I saw things being thrown, I saw laughs being had, I saw tears being shed. It was a social experiment on what it meant to be a fan.

There were times I couldn’t help but think to myself that fascination with sports is kind of dumb when we break it down. Why do we spend so much time, money and energy on something that ultimately is inconsequential? Why do we get wrapped up so hard and cheer for players who ultimately are strangers, even though our 4K TVs make us feel like we know them?

But as the night came to a close it was clear. Sports is the only force multiplier that enhances the way people feel. I saw people of every race, gender, and socioeconomic class share a confined space together and celebrate with each other rather than be cynical of their neighbour.

It was Canada at the best of times. If only all walks of life were a sporting event.

No stats, no analysis, there is nothing quantifiable to discern how much sports teams lift a community. There is no algorithm on how important civic pride is. But I do know thousands of Canadians walked away from the ACC on a holiday weekend feeling a bit more connected to their fellow citizen. I do know that instead of watching news coverage at home about police brutality fans were high-fiving police officers in the streets. Instead of discussing battles in Aleppo they were distracted for the time being by discussing puck battles. I do know that many who didn’t wait in line for hours but happened to be driving by on Lakeshore Drive were honking their horns to stoke the crowd. It was a display of two healthy franchises providing a healthy distraction.

Papa Tim Leiweke would be proud. Saturday, April 15, was a day he dreamed of where multiple teams and fan bases shared the same stage. The rising tide of winning in the city is lifting all boats. And on a sunny Saturday within a bird’s eye view of Lake Ontario and the CN Tower, all eyes were fixated on an outdoor screen because its flickering images transmitted sports hopes and dreams.

The results were not what they all wanted. But they were in it together. The fans of the Leafs and Raptors put in the best playoff performance on a wild weekend. Let’s hope for more double dates.