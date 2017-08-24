Toronto Raptors all-time team roster for NBA 2K18 revealed

Earlier this summer it was announced that the folks at 2K Sports, makers of the wildly popular NBA 2K series will include “all-time teams” in their latest instalment, NBA 2K18.
A few of these best-of rosters— all 30 teams will be featured— have been unveilevd already, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls:
On Thursday, full rosters revealed for all 30 teams, providing fans with a first look at the official Toronto Raptors all-time roster in NBA 2K18. The starters should come as no surprise: Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, and Antonio Davis. Here’s a look at the full roster, including each player’s ratings:
|Player
|Rating
|Starter/Bench
|Kyle Lowry
|88
|Starter
|DeMar DeRozan
|89
|Starter
|Vince Carter
|95
|Starter
|Chris Bosh
|92
|Starter
|Antonio Davis
|85
|Starter
|Damon Stoudamire
|86
|Bench
|Tracy McGrady
|84
|Bench
|Morris Peterson
|84
|Bench
|Jose Calderon
|84
|Bench
|Doug Christie
|84
|Bench
|Jonas Valanciunas
|81
|Bench
|Louis Williams
|81
|Bench
|Amir Johnson
|80
|Bench
|Terrence Ross
|80
|Bench
|Alvin Williams
|80
|Bench
What immediately stands out is the ratings among the starting five. The ratings reflect the player at their peak as a member of the all-time team, so, for example, Tracy McGrady will obviously be rated much higher on the Orlando Magic all-time team than he is here. Vince Carter leads the way — and rightly so — with a rating of 95, but interestingly enough a close second is Chris Bosh (sporting Raptors-era dreadlocks) at 92, which serves as a reminder of how stellar the former fourth-overall pick was during his prime in Toronto.
DeMar DeRozan, who will grace a first-time Canadian-only cover of the video game, is rated 89.
NBA 2K18 will be released on Sept. 19 for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and PC.