Toronto Raptors all-time team roster for NBA 2K18 revealed

Earlier this summer it was announced that the folks at 2K Sports, makers of the wildly popular NBA 2K series will include “all-time teams” in their latest instalment, NBA 2K18.

A few of these best-of rosters— all 30 teams will be featured— have been unveilevd already, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls:

Introducing your first look at the ALL-TIME @chicagobulls team in #NBA2K18! Join Michael Jordan & his Bulls! https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/MFpNzoNCgi — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 22, 2017

On Thursday, full rosters revealed for all 30 teams, providing fans with a first look at the official Toronto Raptors all-time roster in NBA 2K18. The starters should come as no surprise: Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, and Antonio Davis. Here’s a look at the full roster, including each player’s ratings:

Player Rating Starter/Bench Kyle Lowry 88 Starter DeMar DeRozan 89 Starter Vince Carter 95 Starter Chris Bosh 92 Starter Antonio Davis 85 Starter Damon Stoudamire 86 Bench Tracy McGrady 84 Bench Morris Peterson 84 Bench Jose Calderon 84 Bench Doug Christie 84 Bench Jonas Valanciunas 81 Bench Louis Williams 81 Bench Amir Johnson 80 Bench Terrence Ross 80 Bench Alvin Williams 80 Bench

What immediately stands out is the ratings among the starting five. The ratings reflect the player at their peak as a member of the all-time team, so, for example, Tracy McGrady will obviously be rated much higher on the Orlando Magic all-time team than he is here. Vince Carter leads the way — and rightly so — with a rating of 95, but interestingly enough a close second is Chris Bosh (sporting Raptors-era dreadlocks) at 92, which serves as a reminder of how stellar the former fourth-overall pick was during his prime in Toronto.

Which NBA team boasts the greatest legends of all-time? It’s time to find out, only in #NBA2K18! Pre-order today: https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/PjzFEnXlqp — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 24, 2017

DeMar DeRozan, who will grace a first-time Canadian-only cover of the video game, is rated 89.

NBA 2K18 will be released on Sept. 19 for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and PC.