Toronto Raptors all-time team roster for NBA 2K18 revealed

Chris Bosh, as pictured in NBA 2K18.

Earlier this summer it was announced that the folks at 2K Sports, makers of the wildly popular NBA 2K series will include “all-time teams” in their latest instalment, NBA 2K18.

A few of these best-of rosters— all 30 teams will be featured— have been unveilevd already, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls:

On Thursday, full rosters revealed for all 30 teams, providing fans with a first look at the official Toronto Raptors all-time roster in NBA 2K18. The starters should come as no surprise: Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, and Antonio Davis. Here’s a look at the full roster, including each player’s ratings:

Player Rating Starter/Bench
Kyle Lowry 88 Starter
DeMar DeRozan 89 Starter
Vince Carter 95 Starter
Chris Bosh 92 Starter
Antonio Davis 85 Starter
Damon Stoudamire 86 Bench
Tracy McGrady 84 Bench
Morris Peterson 84 Bench
Jose Calderon 84 Bench
Doug Christie 84 Bench
Jonas Valanciunas 81 Bench
Louis Williams 81 Bench
Amir Johnson 80 Bench
Terrence Ross 80 Bench
Alvin Williams 80 Bench

What immediately stands out is the ratings among the starting five. The ratings reflect the player at their peak as a member of the all-time team, so, for example, Tracy McGrady will obviously be rated much higher on the Orlando Magic all-time team than he is here. Vince Carter leads the way — and rightly so — with a rating of 95, but interestingly enough a close second is Chris Bosh (sporting Raptors-era dreadlocks) at 92, which serves as a reminder of how stellar the former fourth-overall pick was during his prime in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan, who will grace a first-time Canadian-only cover of the video game, is rated 89.

NBA 2K18 will be released on Sept. 19 for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and PC.

