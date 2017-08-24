Tracy McGrady to be presented into Hall of Fame by Isiah Thomas

Tracy McGrady was given entrance to the NBA thanks to the Toronto Raptors and their then-GM Isiah Thomas and he’ll enter basketball’s most hallowed halls in much the same way.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the official presenters for its 2017 class, and presenting McGrady will be Thomas, the man who drafted him straight out of Mount Zion Christian Academy with the ninth-overall pick in 1997.

Although Thomas didn’t get to spend that much time with McGrady – he resigned from the Raptors in November of McGrady’s rookie season – it’s clear a strong relationship was built up over the years as Thomas has been referred to as a father figure by McGrady, who grew up in a mostly father-less environment.

According to a 1997 Sports Illustrated profile on McGrady, Thomas’ sudden departure from Toronto “really hurt” him.

“I felt lost, like everybody else was in a boat and I was drowning out in the water somewhere,” he said.

McGrady, 38, played 15 seasons in the NBA, being named an all-star seven times and winning two NBA scoring titles. He didn’t blossom into a star until he eventually left the Raptors for the Orlando Magic but it looks like he did create at least one special bond from his time in Toronto.

The Hall of Fame induction will take place on Sept. 8. A full list of inductees and presenters can be found here.