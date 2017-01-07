Trail Blazers-Pistons postponed because of winter storm

Portland's Moda Center (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers‘ scheduled game Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons has been postponed until Sunday because of potential severe weather conditions.

The game Sunday at Moda Center is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. PST.

