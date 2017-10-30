Trick or Treat? Making sense of the NBA’s surprising parity this season

If you’re telling me that you saw this coming, then I am, respectfully, calling you a liar.

Two weeks into the NBA season, there’s been far more parity than anyone could have anticipated. Consider the following:

On Sunday night, the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who many believed were poised to threaten their 73-win record from two seasons ago, lost to the Detroit Pistons. It was their third loss in seven tries, despite 84 combined points from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant. Detroit, a team who countered the Warriors’ star power with luminaries such as Reggie Jackson, Tobias Harris, and Avery Bradley, have now won three straight, including a decisive victory over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Clippers.

Earlier in the evening the Cleveland Cavaliers, presumptive favourites to appear in the Finals for the fourth year in a row, lost to the New York Knicks… at home. The Cavs have lost four of their last five and their record now stands at 3-4, good for 10th place in the East.

Also on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers beat the San Antonio Spurs, who also lost to another East team that seemed lottery-bound prior to the start of the season, the 4-2 Orlando Magic.

Elsewhere, Victor Oladipo and LaMarcus Aldridge are currently in the top 10 in scoring, DeMar DeRozan leads the league in steals, and the Toronto Raptors are second in the NBA in assists.

So, yeah, it’s been an unpredictable start to the season for a league whose biggest (only?) knock was its absolute lack of parity.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the surprising starts, in a game I like to call: Can we really extrapolate anything from said results thus far, or shall they be summarily dismissed as chance and, moreover, are these performances, in any way, sustainable over the course of a long, arduous, 82-game campaign, to say nothing of the post-season?

[Editor’s note: This game has been changed to: “Trick or treat?”]

DETROIT PISTONS

Two weeks into the season, the Pistons hold the top seed in the East with a tidy 5-2 record. This team, which has had the same core players for a couple of seasons now, always had talented pieces but the fit was imperfect and it lacked a real identity. The Pistons took advantage of a handcuffed Boston Celtics team this summer and swung a deal for Avery Bradley who has been as advertised thus far, providing a scoring punch and playing clutch defence, as he showed in Sunday’s 115-107 win on the road versus the Warriors:

Detroit is one of three teams to average double-digit steals, and has players who can lock opponents up at virtually every position. Stanley Johnson has been on fire during the team’s three-game win streak, and Jackson looks better than ever. The Pistons take care of the ball on offence and play hard at both ends of the floor. Throw in a promising start for big man Andre Drummond, a career 38 per cent free-throw shooter who has sunk 14-of-20 to date this season, and there’s plenty to like about the way the Pistons are playing right now.

Will they remain atop the standings? Um, no, but even when they inevitably cool down a playoff berth is certainly in the cards in a muddled East.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Is it time to panic? Probably not — it’s a long season and the Cavs have time to figure it out, plus in the New Year will add an all-NBA player at point guard in Isaiah Thomas. But their 3-4 start is very worrying nonetheless. It turns out that, even with LeBron James on the roster, adding way-past-prime players like Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Jose Calderon and Jeff Green wasn’t enough to improve the team in the off-season.

Cleveland has lost four of its last five, with those losses coming at the hands of the Magic, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Knicks. Ugh. The most worrying part has been their 27th-ranked defence with a defensive rating worse than the lowly Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and a Phoenix Suns team that canned its coach one week into the season because it were so pitiful on that side of the ball.

The team has experimented with lineups so far, including a few games with James starting at point guard, but nothing seems to be working at the moment. The Cavs will turn it around, but in a season with an underlying motive of proving to James that he should stick around once his contract expires, a lacklustre supporting cast is decidedly failing to do so thus far.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Unlike the Cavaliers, you can chalk up some of the Warriors’ struggles so far this season to the NBA’s new schedule, which cut the pre-season down and began the regular season two weeks earlier, normally beginning right around now. Is that a good excuse? Hell no, and the Dubs should be embarrassed at some of their lackadaisical play so far — head coach Steve Kerr has called his team out numerous times already for being out of shape and, as he put it, it’s winning games solely on talent and simply being outworked in losses.

But on a team this talented, with so much winning experience, a slow start could help give it a much-needed kick in the butt and create the even bigger-better-stronger-faster version of the Warriors we were all expecting out of the gate. No reason to panic here, obviously.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Did you know that Memphis is tops in the NBA with a 5-1 record? It is, and while, like Detroit, it won’t remain there as the season progresses, the Grizzlies are clearly proving many people wrong and look steady in what was supposed to be a quasi-rebuilding year. Memphis is getting reliable production from Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, as expected, but a number of supporting cast members are — surprisingly — stepping up to help the Grizzlies, including a resurgent-looking Tyreke Evans off the bench, and role players James Ennis, Mario Chalmers, and Canadian rookie Dillon Brooks.

Memphis has beaten the Warriors and Houston Rockets and its only loss thus far was at the hands of Dallas, the Mavs’ lone win this season. Make sense of that.

ORLANDO MAGIC

I figured that the 3-4 Nets had enough talent to stay out of the East’s basement this season, the 3-3 Minnesota Timberwolves would struggle out of the gate, the 2-4 Philadelphia 76ers were nowhere near ready to compete for a playoff spot, the 3-3 Thunder would take some time to mesh, and the 3-3 Indiana Pacers had enough decent veterans to flirt with a .500 record.

But this Magic start? I did not see this coming. I looked at the roster, almost completely the same as last season’s 29-win team, and saw a mishmash of players who fit awkwardly alongside one another with no clear pecking order. Instead, the Magic have utilized their talent at all five positions, playing aggressive on both sides of the ball, and are getting buckets to the tune of a whopping 117 points per game, second in the NBA behind the Warriors.

The Magic stagger their minutes well, and have three starters averaging over 20 points per game with breakout early returns from Evan Fournier (22.3, 55 per cent from deep), Aaron Gordon (22 points and 9.5 rebounds per game), Nik Vucevic (20.8 points and 1.7 blocks), and sixth man Jonathon Simmons (16.2 in 25 minutes per game). They’ve played better with not-built-for-this-era point guard Elfrid Payton out of the lineup and are deeper than people (read: me) gave them credit for.

The Magic could be the biggest surprise of the 2017-18 season. I seriously don’t anticipate them remaining among the East’s top four — remember when the Charlotte Hornets held home-court advantage for the first two months of last season and missed the playoffs? These things happen — but is it really inconceivable for Orlando to nab a playoff spot if they stay healthy?