Ujiri: Extensive post-season experience will help Raptors

The fact that the Toronto Raptors’ core has waded through different types of playoff scenarios over the past few years could have a positive impact in the upcoming post-season, says club president Masai Ujiri.

The Raptors, who conclude their regular season Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

“They are well prepared for all scenarios,” Ujiri said Wednesday evening during Prime Time Sports on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. “We’ve been through them one by one.”

Toronto lost a first-round matchup to the Brooklyn Nets in seven games during the 2014 playoffs, then were swept by the Washington Wizards in the opening round the following year. In 2016, the Raptors managed to finally get past the first round, ultimately falling in six games to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“We’ve been swept,” Ujiri said. “We’ve felt the pressures of getting out of the first round. We’ve felt the pressures of the second round. We’ve felt the pressures of playing against big time contenders, champions like the Cleveland Cavaliers. You seem to have gone through all of them. You hope that we can learn from some of those things. Learn from our mistakes.

“I think all of those past experiences will help us build on something positive.”

Toronto beat Milwaukee in three of the four regular-season meetings, with the Raptors’ only loss to the Bucks coming in a 101-94 affair on March 4. Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry missed the game while recovering from wrist surgery.

The Bucks have been surging of late and are led by star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s enjoyed a breakout year in which he's averaged 22.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Ujiri is well aware of the danger that The Greek Freak can pose for opposition.

“I’m praying that we don’t make it a good moment for him. We’re going to tackle him in every type of way,” Ujiri said. “We have a couple guys who can guard that kind of a player. It takes a lot to guard those types of players. Whether it’s DeMarre [Carroll], whether it’s P.J. [Tucker], whether it’s Serge [Ibaka] or whether it’s Patrick [Patterson], I think the coaches will throw quite a few guys at him. We’re lucky to have those kind of hybrid defenders on our team.

"Those players are difficult to match with but that’s what the playoffs are about.”

Listen to the full interview in the player below.