Undermanned Raptors facing potent Blazers team as slight underdogs

The Toronto Raptors pass the halfway point of their six-game road trip tonight in Portland against a Trail Blazers team running on all cylinders, or close to it, early on this season.

After a lacklustre first half against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, it looked like this West Coast swing, challenging enough on paper with games against the Spurs, Warriors, Jazz and Nuggets, could be borderline disastrous for the Raptors, who began the road haul with two heart-wrenching close losses against San Antonio and Golden State. The Raps went down double digits early against a young, promising yet clearly inferior Lakers squad, but woke up and took control in the second half thanks to the kind of all-star performances Toronto needs from the DeMar DeRozan (25 points, three steals) and Kyle Lowry (11 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds).

They’ll have to step up big again on Monday night against one of their chief competitors for the title of “NBA’s best backcourt” in Portland’s Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, two elite offensive threats who tend to struggle on the other end of the floor. The opportunity will be there all night for DeRozan and Lowry to take this game over down the stretch barring the likes of Norman Powell, who’s mired in a horrid shooting slump, and C.J. Miles, who is not, can occupy the attention of Portland’s lengthy, athletic wing stoppers like Al-Farouq Aminu and Mo Harkless.

Portland is 4-2 on the season and enter tonight as the (slight) betting favourites against the 3-2 Raps. The Blazers’ team stats are impressive and, like Toronto, they rank in the top ten in both offensive and defensive rating. They also rank second in net rating, but that number is surely skewed by the two games they’ve already played versus the Phoenix Suns.

The Raptors will be without two key big men, with Serge Ibaka joining Jonas Valanciunas on the sidelines — the former is battling knee swelling while the latter continues to experience some discomfort after spraining his ankle four games ago.

Projected Starting Fives

Raptors:

Kyle Lowry

DeMar DeRozan

Norman Powell

Pascal Siakam

Lucas Nogueira

Trail Blazers:

Damian Lillard

C.J. McCollum

Al-Farouq Aminu

Mo Harkless

Jusuf Nurkic

Raptors Player to Watch:

Pascal Siakam has been a next-level x-factor in the two games since he’s entered the starting lineup in the wake of Valanciunas’ ankle injury. The second-year forward has filled a pretty specific role as a rim runner, using his size and blazing speed to get past the defence in transition and is averaging 19 points (on 77.3 per cent shooting!), while also knocking down half of his three-point attempts in Toronto’s last two games.

It’ll be interesting to see the advantage his speed has squaring off against Harkless, an athletic small forward converted to PF in this Portland lineup. Siakam has been a difference maker and should have a good chance to continue to provide the Raptors with a surprising spark. Siakam won’t have the luxury of being a ‘surprise’ contributor tonight, however, and with both Valanciunas and Ibaka out of action he’ll need to alter his role slightly and do a better job of grabbing rebounds.

Trail Blazers Player to Watch:

The Raptors may have held the Lakers to a pathetic 13 per cent shooting from deep on Friday, but will have a decidedly different challenge on their hands facing a team with a shooter as red-hot as McCollum has been.

Already established as one of the NBA’s premier perimeter threats, the fifth-year guard has made 2.6 threes per game thus far and is shooting an absurd 56.5 per cent from deep en route to 24.6 points per game this season. McCollum hoists nearly 18 shots per game in Portland’s system, which relies heavily on the scoring production of its starting backcourt, and Raptors fans have every reason to be worried that he’s knocking down over 50 per cent of ’em.

The Stat:

56.3: That’s the percentage of available rebounds that the Blazers grab, the best rebound rate of any team in the NBA. What’s interesting is that they do it without a particularly big lineup — Nurkic aside, former Raptors lottery pick Ed Davis plays less than 20 minutes a night (but is averaging an impressive 9.7 boards per game) and rookie Caleb Swanigan less than 12. With Ibaka out, Portland’s ability to get to the rim and grab boards could make the difference between a Raptors win or loss.

The Raptors and Trail Blazers tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on Sportsnet 590 The FAN.