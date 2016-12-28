Wall’s huge night leads Wizards over Pacers

WASHINGTON — John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards held off the Indiana Pacers 111-105 on Wednesday night despite playing the second half without Bradley Beal.

Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points for Washington and Wall finished one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season. Beal, who sprained his right ankle in the first quarter, had 12 points in 18 minutes.

Paul George scored 34 points and Jeff Teague added 19 points and 11 assists for the Pacers, who trailed by 11 after three quarters and cut the deficit to two late in the fourth quarter.

Marcin Gortat had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Washington.

The Wizards are 8-3 in their last 11 games, and have won seven straight at home. They're within a game of .500 for the first time since losing their opener en route to a 2-8 start.

Indiana has lost four straight since beating Washington on Dec. 19.

Washington outrebounded the Pacers 54-34.

The Wizards led by 13 early in the third quarter, but Indiana closed to 71-68 after an 8-0 run, capped by George's 3-pointer with 4:37 left in the third quarter. After Marcus Thornton's basket, Wall scored 12 straight Wizards points as they built the lead to 85-74 at the end of three.

The Pacers rallied and George's two free throws with 6:41 left in the game cut it to 91-86. Porter hit a 3-pointer from the wing, but George answered with a 3.

George hit another 3 at the 3:04 mark and Indiana trailed 96-94. Porter pushed the lead back to five when he sank a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:40 left and Indiana got no closer than 109-105 with 26 seconds left.

George picked up his third foul 3:47 left in the second quarter and the Wizards then outscored the Pacers 19-8 for a 58-48 halftime lead.

Beal fell when he was fouled by Monta Ellis while driving for a layup late in the first quarter. He limped to the foul line and remained in the game.

After the quarter ended, the trainer examined Beal's right ankle and Beal then went to the locker room. He returned to the game with 5:52 left in the first half, but didn't play in the second half after being listed as questionable.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Ellis (strained right groin) returned after missing five games. Guard Rodney Stuckey (left hamstring) did not play. . The Pacers are 1-13 when trailing after three quarters. . Reserve CJ Miles scored 15 points.

Wizards: Wall (1,894) passed Wes Unseld (1,883) for seventh place on the team's free throws made list. . Gortat has 17 double-doubles this season. . Washington won despite 18 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host the Bulls on Friday.

Wizards: Host the Nets on Friday.