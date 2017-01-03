Warriors to break ground on new San Francisco arena Jan. 17

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Tony Avelar/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors plan to break ground on their new arena in San Francisco this month.

The team announced Tuesday that the ceremony will be Jan. 17 at the site of the Chase Center near the San Francisco Giants’ downtown baseball stadium.

The Warriors are preparing to move from Oakland to San Francisco in time for the 2019-20 season.

