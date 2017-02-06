Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25K for outburst

OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for his outburst directed at official Bill Spooner late in the third quarter of Golden State’s three-point overtime loss at Sacramento on Saturday night.

Kerr yelled profanities and was held back on the court by assistant coach Mike Brown during the 109-106 defeat, and the coach later said: "I do feel bad for my words, I don’t mind the explosion."

The league said Kerr was verbally abusive to officials and failed to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection with 3:34 left in the period. Kerr said he had apologized to Spooner through NBA executive vice-president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe and would do so in person the next time Spooner is assigned to work the Warriors.